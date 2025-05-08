Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09) [Image 17 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)

    NORWAY

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A SGT Stout from 5-4 ADAR fires a stinger missile during a live fire engagement during Formidable Shield 25, May 9, 2025, in Andøya, Norway.

    Formidable Shield 25 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet-led, multinational exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. The live-fire training brings together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners. The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is supporting the exercise with short-range air defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 08:07
    Photo ID: 9027403
    VIRIN: 250509-A-KX519-5026
    Resolution: 7499x4999
    Size: 46.48 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09) [Image 19 of 19], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)
    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Sixth Fleet
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    SwordOfFreedom
    FormidableShield25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download