5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Malicki from alpha battery, 5-4 ADAR poses with a stinger missile launcher after live fire engagement during Formidable Shield 25, May 9, 2025, in Andøya, Norway.



Formidable Shield 25 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet-led, multinational exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. The live-fire training brings together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners. The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is supporting the exercise with short-range air defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)