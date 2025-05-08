A stinger missile impacts its target during a live fire engagement during Formidable Shield 25, May 9, 2025, in Andøya, Norway.
Formidable Shield 25 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet-led, multinational exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. The live-fire training brings together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners. The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is supporting the exercise with short-range air defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 08:07
|Photo ID:
|9027396
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-KX519-5041
|Resolution:
|3473x2315
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 25 (May 09) [Image 19 of 19], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.