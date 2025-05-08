Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Squadron 1 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 9, 2025) - Capt. Chris Hedrick, incoming commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1, speaks during the change of command ceremony for CSS-1 aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792), May 9, 2025. CSS-1 is composed of six Virginia-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 21:46
    Photo ID: 9027119
    VIRIN: 250509-N-EI510-1294
    Resolution: 5872x3303
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Hometown: SCOTLAND, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 1 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Vermont

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Submarine Squadron 1
    USS Vermont (SSN 792)

