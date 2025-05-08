Commander, Submarine Squadron 1 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Vermont

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, Hawaii (May 9, 2025) - Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1 conducted a change of command ceremony aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 9, 2025.



Capt. Chris Hedrick, from Glendale, California, relieved Capt. Aaron Peterson, from Scotland, South Dakota, as CSS-1 commander during the ceremony.



“My philosophy as commodore has been simple: we exist to help the “Wolf Pack” submarines achieve their absolute best,” said Peterson. “We are not just support, we are partners in their success, and I have been lucky to serve with true professionals who bought into that vision.”



Since Peterson took command in August 2022, CSS-1 has trained and certified five Virginia-class submarines for successful Western Pacific deployments. Three CSS-1 submarines completed major maintenance periods at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility during Peterson’s tenure. In addition, CSS-1 improved integration between the Submarine Force and special operations forces, in support of worldwide operations.



Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as guest speaker for the ceremony. “Aaron has been a transformative leader for Submarine Squadron 1 during a pivotal time for our Pacific Submarine Force,” said Cavanaugh. “His focus on submarine operational availability, warfighting readiness, and integration with special operations forces has added to the storied legacy of Submarine Squadron 1 and the Pacific Submarine Force.”



Peterson’s next duty assignment is to serve as COMSUBPAC director of training and tactical development.



Hedrick comes to CSS-1 from the operations directorate at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii. “I’m both humbled and energized as I stand before you to assume command of Submarine Squadron 1,” said Hedrick. “Aaron, you leave a tremendous legacy. Your steady hand, vision, and dedication have shaped this squadron in enduring ways.”



CSS-1 was established in May 1941 in New London, Connecticut, before shifting to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on October 1, 1945. The squadron is composed of six Virginia-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



For more information, contact csp_pao@us.navy.mil or visit our website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/.

