Submarine Squadron 1 Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 9, 2025) - Capt. Aaron Peterson, outgoing commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1, receives his end-of-tour award from Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during the change of command ceremony for CSS-1, May 9, 2025. CSS-1 is composed of six Virginia-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)