JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 9, 2025) - Capt. Aaron Peterson, outgoing commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1, receives his end-of-tour award from Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during the change of command ceremony for CSS-1, May 9, 2025. CSS-1 is composed of six Virginia-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 21:46
|Photo ID:
|9027115
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-EI510-1108
|Resolution:
|2511x3139
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Hometown:
|SCOTLAND, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Submarine Squadron 1 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS
Commander, Submarine Squadron 1 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Vermont
