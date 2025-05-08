Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fernandez takes command of the 9th AS

    Fernandez takes command of the 9th AS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristofer Fernandez, 9th Airlift Squadron commander, accepts his first salute during the 9th AS change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 9, 2025. The 9th AS routinely trains to provide global reach with unique outsized and oversized airlift capability on the C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9026934
    VIRIN: 250509-F-HB412-1341
    Resolution: 8256x5349
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

