Fernandez takes command of the 9th AS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristofer Fernandez, 9th Airlift Squadron commander, accepts his first salute during the 9th AS change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 9, 2025. The 9th AS routinely trains to provide global reach with unique outsized and oversized airlift capability on the C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)