Fernandez takes command of the 9th AS

U.S. Air Force Col. Kenny Weiner, 436th Operations Group commander, gives opening remarks during the 9th Airlift Squadron change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 9, 2025. The 9th AS routinely trains to provide global reach with unique outsized and oversized airlift capability on the C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)