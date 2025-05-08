Fernandez takes command of the 9th AS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Summers, right, outgoing 9th Airlift Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Kenny Weiner, 436th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 9, 2025. The ceremony saw Summers relinquish command to Lt. Col. Kristofer Fernandez. The 9th AS routinely trains to provide global reach with unique outsized and oversized airlift capability on the C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)