Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Scott Pittman 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Jacob Snow, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Innovation Center director, goes over renovation plans for the KIC with fellow Keyporters during the Keyport NISE TEM, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The renovated location will give employees an improved facility that provides space where the workforce can collaborate and explore technologies increasing the command’s innovative culture. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9026728
    VIRIN: 250501-N-FI736-1026
    Resolution: 5558x3970
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting
    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting
    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting
    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keyport
    NISE TEM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download