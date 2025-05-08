NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jacob Snow, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Innovation Center director, goes over renovation plans for the KIC with fellow Keyporters during the Keyport NISE TEM, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The renovated location will give employees an improved facility that provides space where the workforce can collaborate and explore technologies increasing the command’s innovative culture. (U.S. Navy photo)