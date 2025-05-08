NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting

The 3rd Annual Keyport Naval Innovation Science and Technology Technical Exchange Meeting, held Tuesday, April 29 and Thursday, May 1 at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport was another resounding success. More than 250 attendees had the opportunity to connect with colleagues, explore exciting NISE projects happening at Keyport, and foster collaboration across different teams. In addition to Keyport employees, several external stakeholders attended the event to learn more about the command’s current NISE projects.



This year's NISE TEM featured 28 displays highlighting current Keyport NISE projects in areas such as Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality, Acoustics, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Material and Production Readiness, Data Analytic and Unmanned Undersea Vehicles.



“There are two forums this year highlighting the work done by our PIs [Principal Investigators], those that lead our projects for internal investments,” said Jason Durst, NUWC Division, Keyport acting deputy technical director during a Keyport Short interview. “You see a whole host of projects around the room of those that are taking their good ideas and applying [them] to our focus areas, showing off our ability to be a laboratory in addition to the great things we do every day.”



The NISE program is NUWC Division, Keyport’s internal research and development program and is essential for shaping the command’s future. NISE projects aim to improve Keyport's operations and also address broader Fleet requirements.



Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.

