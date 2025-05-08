Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Scott Pittman 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Abby Magee, with the NUWC Division, Keyport Engineering Production and Enablement Branch, assists Emeka Alozie, Defense Innovation Unit regional engagement principal with a demonstration of her project of using Virtual Reality Technology to improve training in the Intermediate Maintenance Facility. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9026725
    VIRIN: 250501-N-FI736-1018
    Resolution: 5216x4173
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting
    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting
    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting
    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts third annual Technical Exchange Meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keyport
    NISE TEM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download