KEARSARGE PARTICIPATES IN BURGER COMPETITION

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (May 07, 2025) Culinary Specialist Seaman Elmer Morales, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), poses for a photo during a cooking competition as part of Surface Line Week, May 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)