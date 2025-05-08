Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KEARSARGE PARTICIPATES IN BURGER COMPETITION [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KEARSARGE PARTICIPATES IN BURGER COMPETITION

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erika Kugler 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 07, 2025) Culinary Specialist Seaman Elmer Morales, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), poses for a photo during a cooking competition as part of Surface Line Week, May 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 16:18
    Photo ID: 9026726
    VIRIN: 250507-N-QE928-2022
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 960.23 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KEARSARGE PARTICIPATES IN BURGER COMPETITION [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING
    KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING
    KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING
    KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING
    KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING
    KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING
    KEARSARGE PARTICIPATES IN BURGER COMPETITION
    KEARSARGE PARTICIPATES IN BURGER COMPETITION
    KEARSARGE PARTICIPATES IN BURGER COMPETITION
    KEARSARGE PARTICIPATES IN BURGER COMPETITION

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Galley
    Culinary Specialist
    Surface Line Week
    Food Service
    Competition
    LHD3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download