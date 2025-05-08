KEARSARGE PARTICIPATES IN BURGER COMPETITION

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (May 07, 2025) Culinary Specialist, assigned to the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), make burger for a cooking competition as part of Surface Line Week, as Capt. Sean Knight, commanding officer of the ship, observes, May 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)