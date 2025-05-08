Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING [Image 6 of 10]

    KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erika Kugler 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 7, 2025) Lt. j.g. Joshua Murray, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), competes in a weightlifting competition during the grand opening of the ship's gym "Iron Gator Fitness: Hall of Gains", May 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 16:18
    Photo ID: 9026721
    VIRIN: 250507-N-QE928-1096
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 890.71 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitness
    Warfighting
    Leathality

