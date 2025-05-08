KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (May 7, 2025) Lt. j.g. Joshua Murray, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), competes in a weightlifting competition during the grand opening of the ship's gym "Iron Gator Fitness: Hall of Gains", May 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)