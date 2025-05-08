NORFOLK, Va. (May 7, 2025) Lt. j.g. Joshua Murray, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), competes in a weightlifting competition during the grand opening of the ship's gym "Iron Gator Fitness: Hall of Gains", May 7, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9026721
|VIRIN:
|250507-N-QE928-1096
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|890.71 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KEARSARGE GYM GRAND OPENING [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.