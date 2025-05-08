Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Stephen Trotter, commander of U.S. Army Fort Hunter Liggett, carries the Army Flag to Col. Dan Artino, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, during a special ceremony celebrating two and a half centuries of service, sacrifice and strength at the Presidio of Monterey, California, May 9. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)