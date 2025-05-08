Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Benjamin Ingold 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Col. Stephen Trotter, commander of U.S. Army Fort Hunter Liggett, carries the Army Flag to Col. Dan Artino, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, during a special ceremony celebrating two and a half centuries of service, sacrifice and strength at the Presidio of Monterey, California, May 9. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 15:06
    Photo ID: 9026489
    VIRIN: 250509-A-CD693-1015
    Resolution: 6727x5031
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march [Image 6 of 6], by Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march
    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march
    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march
    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march
    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march
    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_families
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey
    target_readyandresilient
    target_army250
    target_army250ruckmarch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download