Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march

Photo By Benjamin Ingold | Col. Stephen Trotter, commander of U.S. Army Fort Hunter Liggett, carries the Army Flag to Col. Dan Artino, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, during a special ceremony celebrating two and a half centuries of service, sacrifice and strength at the Presidio of Monterey, California, May 9. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)

In celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, the Presidio of Monterey held a special ceremony celebrating two and a half centuries of service, sacrifice and strength at the Sloat Monument in Lower Presidio Historic Park on May 9.



The ceremony served as the midpoint of a greater five-day, 250-mile ruck march across the Central Coast that began at Camp Roberts on May 7, and is scheduled to finish at the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin, California on May 11.



During the ceremony, Col. Dan Artino, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, took possession of the Army flag from Col. Stephen Trotter, commander of U.S. Army Fort Hunter Liggett.



“Col. Trotter and his Soldiers from Fort Hunter Liggett are leading an extraordinary feat, a 250-mile ruck march from Camp Roberts to the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, commemorating each year of our Army’s incredible history,” Artino said. “That’s not just a physical test of endurance—it’s a powerful symbol of dedication, resilience and unity.”



The 250-mile ruck march consisted of multiple Army units working together across the Central Coast, including active-duty, reserve and national guard Soldiers.



“This isn’t just a Fort Hunter Liggett event − it’s a team effort,” Trotter said. “It’s Soldiers, garrisons, and Army commands from across California coming together to make this happen while celebrating what makes the Army special: our people, our mission, and our legacy.”



At the conclusion of the ceremony, Col. Artino invited those in attendance to join him on the next leg of the march across Lower Presidio Historic Park and on to the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail. From the Presidio of Monterey, the ruck march will continue northbound, around the clock, until reaching it’s destination at Camp Parks on May 11.



“This 250th birthday is not just a celebration - it’s a recommitment. A recommitment to our Army values. A recommitment to our shared mission. And a recommitment to each other,” Artino said. “Happy Birthday to the United States Army. May we continue to serve with honor, integrity and purpose – for another 250 years and beyond. Army Strong!”