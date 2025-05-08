Presidio of Monterey joins Army 250th milestone ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Dan Artino, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, speaks to community leaders, fellow service members and veterans during special ceremony celebrating two and a half centuries of service, sacrifice and strength at the Sloat Monument, Presidio of Monterey, California, May 9. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)