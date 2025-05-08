Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Rota Advances Warfighter Readiness Through Expanded Virtual Care [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Rota Advances Warfighter Readiness Through Expanded Virtual Care

    SPAIN

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    250401-N-FT324-4925. ROTA, Spain. HM3 Callum Wilkerson and HM3 Sean File, corpsmen at the Telehealth and Medical Home Port Clinic, demonstrate a physical assessment using the Telehealth Medical Cart, which enables real-time image sharing for remote provider evaluations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:10
    Photo ID: 9025347
    VIRIN: 250401-N-FT324-4925
    Resolution: 1034x689
    Size: 127.67 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Naval Hospital Rota Advances Warfighter Readiness Through Expanded Virtual Care [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

