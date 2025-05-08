Naval Hospital Rota Advances Warfighter Readiness Through Expanded Virtual Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250401-N-FT324-4925. ROTA, Spain. HM3 Callum Wilkerson and HM3 Sean File, corpsmen at the Telehealth and Medical Home Port Clinic, demonstrate a physical assessment using the Telehealth Medical Cart, which enables real-time image sharing for remote provider evaluations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)