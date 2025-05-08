Naval Hospital Rota Advances Warfighter Readiness Through Expanded Virtual Care

ROTA, Spain – Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota is leading the way in strengthening warfighter readiness by modernizing healthcare delivery through expanded virtual care capabilities. In alignment with the Defense Health Network-Europe (DHN-EUR) directive and the Navy’s commitment to optimizing operational force health, the hospital is implementing a plan to deliver 30% of all primary care appointments virtually by summer 2025.

The guidance, issued by DHN-EUR Network Director Brigadier General Giraud on January 22, 2025, during the Network ASSIST brief, tasked all Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) to expand virtual health services. NMRTC Rota responded immediately, with 100% of Medical Homeport healthcare personnel completing virtual health training under the leadership of LCDR Shannon Evans, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer. “This training ensures the medical team is fully prepared to deliver high-quality, patient-centered virtual care without compromising readiness standards regardless of location,” said Evans.

NMRTC Rota also plays a critical role in connecting warfighters to specialty and emergency care across Europe and the United States through robust telehealth platforms. "Virtual health bridges the gap between our patients and specialists, across all operational environments," says Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Callum Wilkerson. "It ensures that our service members get the specialized care they need, which directly contributes to keeping them fit and ready for the fight."

Additionally, the hospital leverages the Tele-Critical Care network to support emergency and intensive care needs. Through real-time consultation with critical care specialists, patients requiring advanced intervention receive rapid, expert medical support—an essential capability in sustaining medical readiness at a geographically isolated location.

NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota Military Training Facility within the Iberian Peninsula.



Navy Medicine is represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

