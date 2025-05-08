Date Taken: 04.01.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:10 Photo ID: 9025342 VIRIN: 250401-N-FT324-7451 Resolution: 1116x687 Size: 144.04 KB Location: ES

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Naval Hospital Rota Advances Warfighter Readiness Through Expanded Virtual Care [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.