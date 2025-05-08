Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley Daite, assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, poses for a photo with her spouse, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shonn Daite, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, and their sons, Shonn Jr. and Petyon. Daite has used her resiliency skillset to balance family life and military service. (courtesy photo)