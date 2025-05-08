Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Crystal Jones, assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, smiles with her children, Jaylon, Jaydah, and J’Layah in this undated family photo. Jones used her experience as a military mother to mentor young Airman as a first sergeant in the 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (courtesy photo)