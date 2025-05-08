Resilient & Ready: 307th Bomb Wing Mothers Balance Service and Family

Motherhood is one of life's greatest callings—so is serving one's country. Military mothers rise to both, demonstrating unwavering resilience and readiness in facing challenges that test even the toughest hearts.

Their ability to shift from combat boots to bedtime stories speaks to a strength that is uniquely theirs. In uniform, they show determination; at home, they provide stability. No matter where they stand, they are ready.

Senior Master Sgt. Crystal Jones, 307th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, understands the challenges of motherhood, yet demonstrates resilience by pushing forward, building a network of support, leaning on fellow service members, military families, and the communities that lift them up. Her strength lies in perseverance and her ability to adapt, overcome, and inspire.

Jones was 19 and a member of the United States Army serving in Germany when she became a mother. Being in a foreign country with no family, she learned to rely on her battle buddies and her chain of command.

"I was a single mom, but I didn't feel single with the people I had in my life," said Jones. "It's okay to be independent, but know that you have a village, and the military is a village. From my first sergeant, to my platoon sergeant, to my battle buddies, I had everybody in my corner."

Having three children, Jones relies on her maternal aspects to perform her duties as a first sergeant, and she offers that to the generation of Airmen she currently supervises.

"I have a 23 and 24-year-old, and a lot of my Airmen are around that age," said Jones. "Knowing what my kids deal with and how different that generation is, there are a great deal of similarities in my Airmen's approach to life."

Though she enjoys her work and has a proven track record, Jones only wants one thing.

"When I leave this world, I simply want my children to be able to say 'Wow, she impacted all of these people, all of these Airmen'," said Jones, "I don't need all the big hurrahs, I just need my kids and Airmen to know that I was there for them."

Jones reflects on the advice she was given throughout her career and how she enforces that in motherhood and her military life.

"Give yourself some grace because there are going to be some tough times," said Jones. "But it's only going to make you a stronger person, a stronger service member, and a stronger mother. Everything is a teachable moment, so don't give up, and don't ever be afraid to ask for help.

The reality of motherhood is the same for Tech. Sgt. Ashley Daite, 307th Bomb Wing financial operations technician. After enlisting in 2018, Daite joined the reserves so that she and her husband, serving in the United States Army, could plan for a family. However, those plans came with some hurdles.

"My husband and I are originally from Hawaii, and we moved to the States very young and on our own," said Daite. "We didn't have any family out here, and we were still trying to figure out 'us' before we had kids."

Despite the military's roadblocks, Daite gave birth to her first son in 2020 and her second son in 2023. She said motherhood has been the greatest gift of her life. But of course, all good things come with a price.

Daite acknowledges the heavy burden of balancing military service and motherhood.

"My husband is active duty, so a lot of times I'm playing mom and dad, you know," said Daite. "And when I leave, I do get worried about him handling so much on his own. From appointments to snacks, and nap time, it's hard."

Daite opened up about having two young children, one being on the Autism spectrum.

"This job is important, but family always comes first. His therapies always come first," said Daite. "My leadership knows my situation, so they are very understanding. They help make motherhood a little easier."

Daite is incredibly grateful for the challenges and mental battles the military has given her because she knows that her sacrifice will bring her kids happiness and safety.

"Motherhood weighs a lot sometimes, but the reward is so worth it," said Daite. "I would do anything for these little guys, and if that means I must be away for a few days or weeks to make sure they have a solid foundation in the future, I'd do it in a heartbeat every single time. Even if it hurts."

Each mother's journey in the 307th Bomb Wing showcases the unwavering strength of Senior Master Sgt. Jones, Tech. Sgt. Daite, and fellow servicewomen who selflessly balance duty and family. Their ability to endure separation, navigate the challenges of distance, and uphold the immense responsibility of dual roles reflects a remarkable resilience that uplifts and inspires the 307th Bomb Wing community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:09 Story ID: 497498 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Resilient & Ready: 307th Bomb Wing Mothers Balance Service and Family, by A1C Alicia Thomas