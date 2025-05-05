Staff Sgt. Michelle Borsani, a financial Management technician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, and her son Cael Grimes Borsani, celebrating her final reenlistment, making her indefinite on 6 May 2025 at Burg Dagestein, Vilseck, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 04:20
|Photo ID:
|9024786
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-PT551-4167
|Resolution:
|3024x3780
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Final Reenlistment at Burg Dagestein [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.