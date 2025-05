Final Reenlistment at Burg Dagestein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Richard Stearns, the Commander of 18th Military Police Brigade, swears in Staff Sgt. Michelle Borsani, a financial Management technician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th MP BDE, for her final reenlistment, making her indefinite on 6 May 2025 at Burg Dagestein, Vilseck, Germany.