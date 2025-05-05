Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Reenlistment at Burg Dagestein [Image 7 of 12]

    Final Reenlistment at Burg Dagestein

    GERMANY

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Col. Richard Stearns, the Commander of the 18th Military Police Brigade, presents Staff Sgt. Michelle Borsani, a financial Management technician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th MP BDE, her certificate of her final reenlistment, making her indefinite on 6 May 2025 at Burg Dagestein, Vilseck, Germany.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 04:20
    Photo ID: 9024785
    VIRIN: 250506-A-PT551-2988
    Resolution: 6256x4171
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Reenlistment at Burg Dagestein [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    USAREC
    be all you can be
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom

