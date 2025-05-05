2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bill Reid, Naval Sea System Command’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving Underwater Ship Husbandry Division (SEA00C5), discusses equipment logistics during the 7th Fleet Dive Summit on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 22, 2025. The summit was focused on developing procedures to address dive taskings, equipment logistics, and manning requirements to align priorities and procedures in a unified manner to improve interoperability across the six dive lockers that support U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific. For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo By Randall Baucom)