Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    Navy Diver Senior Chief Alberto Alejo, Master Diver for U.S. Naval Ship Repair and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Yokosuka Dive Locker, discuss contracted diving equipment during the 7th Fleet Dive Summit on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 23, 2025. The summit was focused on developing procedures to address dive taskings, equipment logistics, and manning requirements to align priorities and procedures in a unified manner to improve interoperability across the six dive lockers that support U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific. For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo By Randall Baucom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 02:33
    Photo ID: 9024721
    VIRIN: 250423-N-JG616-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit [Image 6 of 6], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit
    2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit
    2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit
    2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit
    2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit
    2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SRF-JRMC Hosts 7th Fleet Dive Summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SRF-JRMC
    #WeCanDoAnything!
    #NanDemoDekimasu!

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download