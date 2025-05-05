SRF-JRMC Hosts 7th Fleet Dive Summit

Photo By Randall Baucom | Participants of the 2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit pose for a group photo on board...... read more read more Photo By Randall Baucom | Participants of the 2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit pose for a group photo on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 23, 2025. The summit was focused on developing procedures to address dive taskings, equipment logistics, and manning requirements to align priorities and procedures in a unified manner to improve interoperability across the six dive lockers that support U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific. For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo By Randall Baucom) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Naval Ship Repair and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) hosted the 2025 7th Fleet Dive Summit on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 22 – 26, 2025, to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of Underwater Ship Husbandry (UWSH) in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.



UWSH involves the underwater inspection and repair of ships while not in dry dock. It also includes installing cofferdams on the underwater openings of a ship to allow for the work on fittings inside the ship, which is critical during ship repair operations.



The three-day summit focused on developing procedures to address dive taskings, equipment logistics, and manning requirements to align priorities and procedures in a unified manner to improve interoperability across the six dive lockers that support U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific. Participants included Dive Officers and Master Divers from SRF-JRMC’s Yokosuka and Sasebo Dive Lockers, Southwest Regional Maintenance Center’s Dive Locker, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Dive Locker, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Dive Locker, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Detachment Guam’s Dive Locker. Also in attendance were the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving UWSH Division (SEA00C5) and the Commander Pacific Fleet Master Diver.



“The scale, speed, and quantity of our missions are only increasing across the AOR, along with the demand for underwater ship’s husbandry,” said Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of SRF-JRMC, via telephone at the start of the summit. “Fly-away dive teams are now covering more ground with tighter timelines than ever. Our margin for error is shrinking, and we must move from a reactive posture to a proactive one. This summit is about sharpening our edge to meet today’s demands and the demands we will face in the coming years.”



Codifying in writing through the development of procedural instructions became a recurring theme throughout the summit.



“The dive community is small and relationship-based; almost all of the Master Divers know each other and have worked together in the past,” said Navy Diver Senior Chief Alberto Alejo, Master Diver for the SRF-JRMC Yokosuka Dive Locker. “We have always found success in accomplishing the mission through these relationships, no matter the situation. But with the increasing mission set, it has become obvious that we must establish a scalable support framework, focused on common standards with shared tools, for unified planning and logistics to ensure interoperability across commands.”



At the end of three days, this group of subject matter experts walked away with a road map to becoming a more aligned, mission-ready force.



“This Dive Summit was informative and sometimes eye-opening for all parties involved,” said Navy Diver Master Chief Anthony Pierick, Master Diver for Commander Pacific Fleet (N434). “There is a turnover in leadership at these commands every three years, so events like this are critical to aligning policy and personnel, creating teamwork, and making our organizations more proficient, not only for today but for years to come.”



For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.