    From Lieutenant to Wing Commander: Col. Galbert’s Full-Circle Journey [Image 4 of 6]

    From Lieutenant to Wing Commander: Col. Galbert’s Full-Circle Journey

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    A piece of memorabilia from Minot Air Force Base’s 91st Security Forces Group hangs on the wall of 90th Missile Wing Commander Col. Johnny Galbert’s office at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 8, 2025. Entering the Air Force in May 2000 from the University of Arkansas’ Reserve Officer Training Corps program, Galbert is a career missileer, Weapons School graduate, and former Pentagon staff officer whose leadership spans from commanding at the squadron level to shaping strategic policy at the highest levels of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 17:28
    VIRIN: 250508-F-HE787-1049
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    USSTRATCOM
    USAF
    FE Warren AFB
    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing
    20th Air Force

