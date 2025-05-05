From Lieutenant to Wing Commander: Col. Galbert’s Full-Circle Journey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, poses for a photo in front of memorabilia collected throughout his Air Force career at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 8, 2025. Entering the Air Force in May 2000 from the University of Arkansas’ Reserve Officer Training Corps program, Galbert is a career missileer, Weapons School graduate, and former Pentagon staff officer whose leadership spans from commanding at the squadron level to shaping strategic policy at the highest levels of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)