Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Courtney Power, NextFlex deputy director of education and workforce development, speaks during the Education Support for Military Families panel at the 2025 New Mexico Legislators Retreat, April 24, in Albuquerque, N.M. Power highlighted the need for consistent academic support and cross-state collaboration to ensure military-connected students thrive in school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)