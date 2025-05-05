Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Panelists discuss policy and community solutions to support military-connected students during the Education Support for Military Families panel at the Hunt Institute’s 2025 New Mexico Legislators Retreat. [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Panelists discuss policy and community solutions to support military-connected students during the Education Support for Military Families panel at the Hunt Institute’s 2025 New Mexico Legislators Retreat.

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Panelists discuss policy and community solutions to support military-connected students during the Education Support for Military Families panel at the Hunt Institute’s 2025 New Mexico Legislators Retreat, April 24, in Albuquerque, N.M. The event gathered state leaders and education advocates to address academic challenges facing mobile military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9024190
    VIRIN: 250507-F-BX440-1106
    Resolution: 5411x3600
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panelists discuss policy and community solutions to support military-connected students during the Education Support for Military Families panel at the Hunt Institute’s 2025 New Mexico Legislators Retreat. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Panelists discuss policy and community solutions to support military-connected students during the Education Support for Military Families panel at the Hunt Institute’s 2025 New Mexico Legislators Retreat.
    Panelists from the Education Support for Military Families discussion pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Dvid Wyrick
    Courtney Power, NextFlex deputy director of education and workforce development, speaks during the Education Support for Military Families panel at the 2025 New Mexico Legislators Retreat
    Joe Bolduc, managing director at the Hunt Institute, introduces U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    377 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download