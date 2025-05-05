Panelists from the Education Support for Military Families discussion pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Dvid Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy director, following the session at the 2025 Hunt Institute New Mexico Legislators Retreat, April 24, in Albuquerque, N.M. The retreat brought together military leaders, educators, and policymakers to collaborate on improving educational outcomes for military-connected students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9024191
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-BX440-1259
|Resolution:
|5047x3358
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panelists from the Education Support for Military Families discussion pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Dvid Wyrick [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.