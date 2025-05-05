Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panelists from the Education Support for Military Families discussion pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Dvid Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy director, following the session at the 2025 Hunt Institute New Mexico Legislators Retreat, April 24, in Albuquerque, N.M. The retreat brought together military leaders, educators, and policymakers to collaborate on improving educational outcomes for military-connected students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)