FY24 TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year candidates IT1(SW) Gordon Todd III, STG1(SW) Shawn Miller, AG1(IW/SW/AW) Justin Simon, CTI1(AW/SW) Sabrina Agnewrossbauer, Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, Force Master Chief FORCM Augustine Cooper, Rear Adm. Greg Emery, Commander, Naval Information Force Reserve, BU1(IW/SCW/EXW/AW) Joshua Bosworth-Cadinha, AG1(IW/EXW) Elizabeth Bradley, AG1(IW/EXW/AW) Mac McDaniel, and IS1(IW/SW/EXW) Andrew Flores pose for a photo during the Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year ceremony on May 8. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9023723
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-FB292-1032
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|585.06 KB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
This work, NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Standing Out in the Information Fight; NAVIFOR Announces FY24 Sailor of the Year
