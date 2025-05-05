NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FY24 TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year candidates IT1(SW) Gordon Todd III, STG1(SW) Shawn Miller, AG1(IW/SW/AW) Justin Simon, CTI1(AW/SW) Sabrina Agnewrossbauer, Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, Force Master Chief FORCM Augustine Cooper, Rear Adm. Greg Emery, Commander, Naval Information Force Reserve, BU1(IW/SCW/EXW/AW) Joshua Bosworth-Cadinha, AG1(IW/EXW) Elizabeth Bradley, AG1(IW/EXW/AW) Mac McDaniel, and IS1(IW/SW/EXW) Andrew Flores pose for a photo during the Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year ceremony on May 8. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)