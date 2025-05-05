NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, congratulates CTI1(AW/SW) Sabrina Agnewrossbauer for her selection as the Naval Information Forces FY24 TYCOM Sea Sailor of the Year during the Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year ceremony on May 8. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)