NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year

Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, served as the guest speaker at the NAVIFOR FY24 TYCOM Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year ceremony on May 8. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)