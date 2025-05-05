Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year

    SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, served as the guest speaker at the NAVIFOR FY24 TYCOM Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year ceremony on May 8. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 14:18
    Photo ID: 9023718
    VIRIN: 250508-N-FB292-1005
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 567.65 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year
    NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year
    NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year
    NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year
    NAVIFOR TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Standing Out in the Information Fight; NAVIFOR Announces FY24 Sailor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    VADM Mike Vernazza
    TYCOM FY24 Sailor of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download