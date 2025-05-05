Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition [Image 27 of 29]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Canyon Blassingame from the Montana Army National Guard participates in the Mounted Gunnery event of the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at the Orchard Combat Training Center, Boise, ID on May 07, 2025. The Idaho National Guard hosted the Region VI 2025 Best Warrior Competition May 4-9. The competition highlights the adaptability, resilience and lethal precision of our forces, reaffirming the National Guard citizen-Soldiers' unwavering readiness for every mission. Thirteen competitors from throughout the Army National Guard battled it out in a physically and mentally challenging six-day competition to determine this region’s Army Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9023688
    VIRIN: 250507-Z-LB832-2804
    Resolution: 6856x4571
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition [Image 29 of 29], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition
    Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Best Warrior 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download