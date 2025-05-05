Idaho National Guard hosts Region VI Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Lee from the Montana Army National Guard participates in the Mounted Gunnery event of the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at the Orchard Combat Training Center, Boise, ID on May 07, 2025. The Idaho National Guard hosted the Region VI 2025 Best Warrior Competition May 4-9. The competition highlights the adaptability, resilience and lethal precision of our forces, reaffirming the National Guard citizen-Soldiers' unwavering readiness for every mission. Thirteen competitors from throughout the Army National Guard battled it out in a physically and mentally challenging six-day competition to determine this region’s Army Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)