FLRAA Special User Evaluation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army aviators, industry partners, and members of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) team meet to outline simulated mission scenarios, April 15, 2025. The collaborative effort aims to refine the FLRAA’s design based on real-world operational needs. (Photo by Morgan Pattillo)