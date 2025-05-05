Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLRAA Special User Evaluation [Image 5 of 5]

    FLRAA Special User Evaluation

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Michelle Miller 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army aviators, industry partners, and members of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) team meet to outline simulated mission scenarios, April 15, 2025. The collaborative effort aims to refine the FLRAA’s design based on real-world operational needs. (Photo by Morgan Pattillo)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Redstone Test Center
    PEO Aviation
    Future Long Range Assault Aircraft
    FLRAA
    FVL CFT

