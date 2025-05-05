REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army aviators, industry partners, and members of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) team meet to outline simulated mission scenarios, April 15, 2025. The collaborative effort aims to refine the FLRAA’s design based on real-world operational needs. (Photo by Morgan Pattillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9023501
|VIRIN:
|250415-O-JN225-6743
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLRAA Special User Evaluation [Image 5 of 5], by Michelle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.