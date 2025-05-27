Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Project Office Conducts Third Special User Event to Bridge Engineering and Battlefield Application

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama – The U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program reached a major milestone with its third Special User Evaluation (SUE) at Redstone Arsenal.



The evaluation gave real-world operational context for the aircraft's design, bridging the gap between engineering and battlefield application. Army aviators executed the event in a simulated operational environment, giving developers insights into how Soldiers plan and exe-cute tactical missions using cutting-edge technology. Pilots from the Aviation Capability Development and Integration Directorate, Directorate of Training and Doctrine, Fort Novosel’s Directorate of Evaluations and Standardization, Systems Integration Management Office, Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team, and Redstone Test Center represented all three enduring fleet platforms.



"We're going to see how you plan missions today, and we want to see how you want to plan missions in the future," Colonel Jeffrey Poquette, FLRAA program manager, told Soldiers and industry members. “What we’re going to deliver with our partners will be a truly trans-formational aircraft. I hope some of you in the future get the chance to fly the MV-75 FLRAA.”



The SUE's core objective was to observe and analyze how aviators strategize in a realistic mission setting, including mission planning, execution, and contingency responses. Engineers from Bell Textron Inc. and Lockheed Martin observed how pilots adapt to unexpected challenges within the simulation, identifying potential areas for improving the aircraft's de-sign and functionality.



“The SUE was a great event enabling industry partners to hear from the ultimate customer, the Soldier,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Josh McCoy, from the Redstone Test Center. “Bell had the opportunity to learn how the Soldiers receive, plan, rehearse, and execute an air assault mission, to include contingencies throughout the mission.”



Beyond flight operations, the SUE event also delved into the critical cybersecurity domain. Discussions with operational users focused on understanding the FLRAA’s cybersecurity features and how they integrate into real-world mission scenarios. This collaborative ap-proach ensures the aircraft can withstand evolving cyber threats and maintain secure communication and data integrity in contested environments.



“The SUE was an extremely unique opportunity to participate in, benefitting all par-ties. The ability to interface directly with the engineers from Bell and Lockheed made a direct, positive impact on the FLRAA program. Their participation and feedback in the event reminded Aviators that they are vested in the program and want to deliver the best and most capable product they can,” a pilot from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment remarked. “SUE events like this should be more frequent and I feel they would help streamline and drive the development process.”



The SUE event marks a significant step forward for the FLRAA program. By prioritizing Soldier input and experience, the program continues to refine the aircraft's design, ensuring it delivers the transformational, advanced capabilities needed for future battle-field dominance.

