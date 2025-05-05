Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHB Change of Command

    GERMANY

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Army Cpt. Kurt Rossi (left) receives a plaque as an outgoing present from the Soldiers, noncommissioned officers and Officers of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery. Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB) conduct a Change of Command ceremony for the outgoing HHB Commander, Cpt. Kurt Rossi and the incoming Commander, Cpt. Pierce English on May 2, 2025 on Grafenwöhr, Germany.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 9022800
    VIRIN: 250502-A-FV695-9046
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 271.06 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHB Change of Command
    HHB Change of Command
    HHB Change of Command
    HHB Change of Command
    HHB Change of Command
    HHB Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Army 41FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download