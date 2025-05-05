HHB Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Cpt. Kurt Rossi (left) receives a plaque as an outgoing present from the Soldiers, noncommissioned officers and Officers of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery. Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB) conduct a Change of Command ceremony for the outgoing HHB Commander, Cpt. Kurt Rossi and the incoming Commander, Cpt. Pierce English on May 2, 2025 on Grafenwöhr, Germany.