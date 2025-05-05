Army Cpt. Pierce English stands in front of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery as the new Commander. Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB) conduct a Change of Command ceremony for the outgoing HHB Commander, Cpt. Kurt Rossi and the incoming Commander, Cpt. Pierce English on May 2, 2025 on Grafenwöhr, Germany.
|05.02.2025
|05.08.2025 07:56
|9022769
|250502-A-FV695-2171
|6720x4480
|6.57 MB
|DE
|1
|0
HHB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Matthew Masani