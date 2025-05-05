Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHB Change of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    HHB Change of Command

    GERMANY

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Army Cpt. Pierce English stands in front of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery as the new Commander. Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB) conduct a Change of Command ceremony for the outgoing HHB Commander, Cpt. Kurt Rossi and the incoming Commander, Cpt. Pierce English on May 2, 2025 on Grafenwöhr, Germany.

    This work, HHB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

