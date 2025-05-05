HHB Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Cpt. Kurt Rossi (right) passes over the Battery guidon to the Brigade Commander, Army Col. Frank Maxwell before transferring the command to the incoming Battery Commander. Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB) conduct a Change of Command ceremony for the outgoing HHB Commander, Cpt. Kurt Rossi and the incoming Commander, Cpt. Pierce English on May 2, 2025 on Grafenwöhr, Germany.