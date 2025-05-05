Eleven team members from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Public Works (DPW) united to enhance commitment and promote deeper understanding of the complex DPW mission during Kontakt Week Apr. 9-11.
This marked the third cohort of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DPW’s Kontakt Week initiative.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 07:51
|Photo ID:
|9022772
|VIRIN:
|250409-A-A4479-1003
|Resolution:
|1600x1011
|Size:
|261.76 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz optimizes DPW operations, service delivery through training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz optimizes DPW operations, service delivery through training
No keywords found.