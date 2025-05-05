USAG Rheinland-Pfalz optimizes DPW operations, service delivery through training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eleven team members from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Public Works (DPW) united to enhance commitment and promote deeper understanding of the complex DPW mission during Kontakt Week Apr. 9-11.

This marked the third cohort of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DPW’s Kontakt Week initiative.