USAG Rheinland-Pfalz optimizes DPW operations, service delivery through training

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Eleven team members from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Public Works (DPW) united to enhance commitment and promote deeper understanding of the complex DPW mission during Kontakt Week Apr. 9-11.



This marked the third cohort of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DPW’s Kontakt Week initiative. The event is spelled intentionally as ‘Kontakt,’ the German word for contact, to signify the partnered mix of German local nationals and Americans who make up the garrison’s DPW while emphasizing the intent for team members to make ‘Kontakt’ with colleagues in different divisions. The immersive experience has team members visit other DPW divisions outside their assigned areas, to familiarize them with the operations of each functional area within the garrison’s largest directorate.



According to Truett Sanchez, DPW director, Kontakt Week is an opportunity for garrison DPW team members to gain a better appreciation of how the work of each division affects the others. It promotes a stronger sense of teamwork in support of the DPW mission to enhance the readiness of the U.S. Army by providing safe, clean, comfortable and functional facilities in a healthy environment to meet the needs and enhance quality of life for all Soldiers, civilians and family members within USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ vast 28-site footprint.



Nicole Schaefer, an administrative officer with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Human Resources and DPW ambassador, said Kontakt Week provides a forum for DPW teams and leaders to engage in collaborative learning, exchange best practices, build strategic relationships and foster cooperation to build a positive, unified work culture.



“Kontakt week creates a sense of shared purpose, contributing to individual and collective development and well-being through networking and learning opportunities,” she said.



Kontakt Week started at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, where the cohort engaged with the Environmental Management Division. There, they learned about environmental and energy requirements and participated in a spill response exercise. They also met with the Master Planning and Real Property Division, where they received information on site approval processes and major construction programming services.



The cohort spent the second and third days in Baumholder, the garrison’s only location that offers the entire package of garrison services, including an Army Air Force Exchange Service store, a commissary, an indoor swimming pool, a United Services Organization center, two dining facilities, on-post housing and barracks, medical and dental facilities, a gas station, a thrift store, child care facilities and Department of Defense Education Activity schools. The U.S. Army has made a $1 Billion investment in construction projects and quality of life improvements in Baumholder recently, including upgraded and new family housing, schools and a visitors’ lodge, all of which are largely planned, managed and executed by and through the efforts of DPW.



While in Baumholder, the Kontakt Week cohort stopped at the Operations & Maintenance Division and Housing Division, toured Army Family Housing townhomes, visited the Business Operations Integration Division’s warehouse, and observed some of the many ongoing construction planning efforts being carried out at the Facility Engineering Division.



Boris Pallares, the Facilities Engineer Division lead, described Kontakt Week as a valuable investment in personnel and that through hands-on training, participants are able to gain a big-picture understanding of the environment where they work and how their individual efforts support the Army’s goal to provide quality, safe, and secure housing and infrastructure improvements to maintain the trust of residents and maximize the quality of life that Soldiers, Army Civilians and families deserve.



“Kontakt Week helps participants understand the unique roles of each division, particularly those they may not frequently interact with,” he said. “As a first-time employee at the Directorate of Public Works with over 15 years of government experience, I can see how the Army is transforming by effectively training its employees to perform at their best and consistently fulfill their mission.”



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Public Works consists of six divisions and employs close to 400 people across the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities, including Department of the Army Civilians, local nationals, and contractors who carry out all aspects of the garrison's public works operations.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.