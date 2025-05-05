Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz optimizes DPW operations, service delivery through training

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz optimizes DPW operations, service delivery through training

    GERMANY

    04.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Eleven team members from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Public Works (DPW) united to enhance commitment and promote deeper understanding of the complex DPW mission during Kontakt Week Apr. 9-11.
    This marked the third cohort of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DPW’s Kontakt Week initiative.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025
    Location: DE
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz optimizes DPW operations, service delivery through training
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz optimizes DPW operations, service delivery through training

    readiness
    DPW
    Target_news_europe
    kontaktweek
    SupportTheWarfighter

