Soldiers from the 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) arrive by helicopter at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) at the Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport at Vicksburg, Miss., May 6, 2025, as part of their travel to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). This air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, KY to Fort Johnson, La.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9021922
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-YM156-8627
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FARP Vicksburg en route to JRTC 25-07 [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.